DA Davidson Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Construction Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Construction Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Construction Partners’ FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $396.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ROAD. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Construction Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Shares of ROAD opened at $47.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after buying an additional 59,957 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the first quarter worth about $229,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 82.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,622 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 38.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 23.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,511,000 after purchasing an additional 500,697 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Ii Management Co sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $2,210,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,664,804.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

