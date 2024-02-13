Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Shares Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) by 173.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,114 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Destination XL Group worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXLG. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 5,241,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,516 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Destination XL Group by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,307,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 821,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Destination XL Group by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,057,000 after buying an additional 531,228 shares during the period. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Destination XL Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,516,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Destination XL Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,345,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $81,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 240,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,060.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXLG opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.35. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $6.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $119.19 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 5.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

