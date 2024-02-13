DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $11,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DKNG. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $28,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,654.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,622,291.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $28,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,654.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,390,485 shares of company stock valued at $132,291,151. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Argus upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average is $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $44.04. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.87.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

