EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 189.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENS. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the first quarter worth $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 35.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 8.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,691,000 after purchasing an additional 101,062 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:ENS opened at $90.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $113.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair lowered EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
