Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,283 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EOSE. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.31. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $5.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

