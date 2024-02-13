Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $375.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $452.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Everest Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $484.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Everest Group from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $421.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Everest Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an inline rating and a $431.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $436.33.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EG

Everest Group Stock Up 2.0 %

EG opened at $360.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $370.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Everest Group has a twelve month low of $331.08 and a twelve month high of $417.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.63 by $10.55. Everest Group had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.21 earnings per share. Everest Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everest Group will post 61.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Everest Group

In other news, COO James Allan Williamson acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $352.50 per share, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Everest Group news, COO James Allan Williamson bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $352.50 per share, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,522.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Karmilowicz bought 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $352.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,400.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,985 shares of company stock valued at $696,181 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $373,130,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,064,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth $173,587,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth $168,328,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everest Group

(Get Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.