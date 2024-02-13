Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock Position Cut by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,065 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Fastly during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fastly by 13,926.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Fastly during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Fastly by 63.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Insider Activity at Fastly

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $460,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,862,273.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $460,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,079,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,862,273.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 233,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $3,788,304.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,422,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,094,189.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 691,821 shares of company stock valued at $12,004,597 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastly Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

