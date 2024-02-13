First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) Stock Holdings Cut by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 39,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 53,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 56,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 447,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 49,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 18,931 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DEED opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $22.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.