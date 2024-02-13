Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,762 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.9% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson
In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.7 %
Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $157.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The company has a market cap of $380.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.47%.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
