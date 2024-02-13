Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,055 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 28,795 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 14,580 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 17,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of BEN stock opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $31.93.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,978.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

