Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,483,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $559,838,000 after purchasing an additional 93,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,794,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $610,899,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 99,783.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622,309 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,355 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Gentex by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,886,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,025,000 after buying an additional 100,063 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $35.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.42 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

