Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Stock Holdings Increased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 221.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Global Net Lease by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Global Net Lease by 1.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 199,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Global Net Lease by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of GNL stock opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $14.68.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.354 per share. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.15%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -86.59%.

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 220,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $2,207,845.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,405,042 shares in the company, valued at $44,094,470.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 220,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $2,207,845.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,405,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,470.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,335,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,255,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,869,873.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 571,978 shares of company stock worth $5,362,151 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

About Global Net Lease

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

