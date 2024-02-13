Globant (GLOB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect Globant to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.06). Globant had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $545.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.64 million. On average, analysts expect Globant to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $240.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.04 and a beta of 1.39. Globant has a 12-month low of $135.40 and a 12-month high of $251.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.10.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globant from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

