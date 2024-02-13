Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,085 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.76% of Globe Life worth $78,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter worth about $61,000. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Globe Life by 1.1% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Globe Life by 10.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 12.4% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $126.33 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.23 and a fifty-two week high of $127.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.14.

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $799,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 9,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $1,123,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 6,800 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $799,476.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,303 shares of company stock worth $6,668,455. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

