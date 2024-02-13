Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.18 million, a PE ratio of -14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

