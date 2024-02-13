Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,787 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 19,263 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1,134.6% in the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.27.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 23.21%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

