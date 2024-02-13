H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Stock Position Raised by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HEES. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 396.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of HEES opened at $57.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.85. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $57.09. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.95.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

