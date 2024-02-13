Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Henry Schein worth $13,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after purchasing an additional 214,846 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 32.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,712,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,207 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,256,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,378 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.2% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,730,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,308,000 after purchasing an additional 86,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $75.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.26 and a 200-day moving average of $72.92. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $89.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

