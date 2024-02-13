HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 54,316 Shares of Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,316 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.38% of Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF worth $12,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JGRO. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF by 1,237.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,878,000 after purchasing an additional 598,830 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF by 630.5% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 385,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,468,000 after acquiring an additional 332,429 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,737,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 293,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,345,000 after buying an additional 102,201 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 256,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,000 after purchasing an additional 59,104 shares during the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JGRO opened at $67.44 on Tuesday. Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $44.09 and a 52-week high of $68.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.92.

Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

