HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,053 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $13,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 74.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 77,689 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.2% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 293.1% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 24,707 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 18,422 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $59.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.36. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $65.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $6,078,030.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 346,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,469,388.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 67,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $3,899,859.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,183,107.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $6,078,030.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 346,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,469,388.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 389,147 shares of company stock worth $22,779,749. Corporate insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

