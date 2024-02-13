HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 10,182 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $13,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 188.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 89,885 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter valued at about $693,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,529,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 161.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 18,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $99.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.50 and its 200 day moving average is $93.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $80.32 and a one year high of $99.70.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

