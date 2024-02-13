HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Franco-Nevada worth $15,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNV. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 209.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.75.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FNV opened at $109.20 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $102.29 and a 1 year high of $161.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.42%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.