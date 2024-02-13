HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $14,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $397.37 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.09 and a fifty-two week high of $402.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $379.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.48. The company has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total value of $5,175,712.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,474.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total value of $5,175,712.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,474.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,538 shares of company stock worth $18,523,263. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

