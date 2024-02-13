HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,413 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.69% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $12,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the second quarter valued at $19,343,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 67.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the third quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 208,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 84,767 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $25.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1308 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

