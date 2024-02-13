HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 4.08% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 445.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBHY opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.68.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

