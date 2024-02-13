HighTower Advisors LLC Has $12.98 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,029 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $12,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.73.

MNST opened at $55.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.37 and a 200-day moving average of $55.27. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

