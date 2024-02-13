HighTower Advisors LLC Has $15.24 Million Stock Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 684,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.84% of MaxLinear worth $15,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 712.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 44,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear Trading Up 6.3 %

MaxLinear stock opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $38.26. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MXL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of MaxLinear from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MXL

MaxLinear Profile

(Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.