HighTower Advisors LLC Has $15.69 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.87% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $15,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10,262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MDYG stock opened at $79.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.25 and a 200-day moving average of $71.89. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $64.17 and a one year high of $79.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

