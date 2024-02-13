HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 185,868 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 57.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 185,868 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of United Community Banks worth $12,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in United Community Banks by 97.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Community Banks by 113.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in United Community Banks by 25.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UCBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on United Community Banks from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet cut United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on United Community Banks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

United Community Banks Price Performance

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average of $26.68. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $33.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 59.36%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

