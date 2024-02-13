HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 7,063 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 454,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.53% of Federated Hermes worth $15,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 69.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 310.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

FHI stock opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.97 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 18.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $60,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,557.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $60,009.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,557.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $3,199,668.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 289,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,222,015.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

