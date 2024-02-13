HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 198,693 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 198,693 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $16,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,715 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,255,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,142,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,122,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,632,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $284,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.