Huntington National Bank Acquires 528 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,245,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $366,257,000 after acquiring an additional 773,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,515,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,159,000 after acquiring an additional 849,142 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,720,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,935,000 after buying an additional 146,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,967,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,282,000 after buying an additional 64,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,716,000 after buying an additional 31,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries stock opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $28.86. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.84%.

In other Trinity Industries news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $320,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,760,854. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRN. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

