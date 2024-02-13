Huntington National Bank Boosts Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 5,028.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FV. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

FV stock opened at $54.67 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average of $47.48.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.0469 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.