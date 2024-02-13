Huntington National Bank Boosts Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $33.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

KSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on KSS

Kohl’s Profile

(Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.