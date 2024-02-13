Huntington National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 96.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Pool were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Pool by 65.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,403,369,000 after purchasing an additional 93,012 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Pool by 19.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 12.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ POOL opened at $392.90 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $307.77 and a one year high of $405.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.80.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

