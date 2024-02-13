Huntington National Bank Buys Shares of 1,270 US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL)

Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at about $501,000. F M Investments LLC lifted its stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 310.3% during the third quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 137,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after buying an additional 103,727 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 70.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 566,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,361,000 after buying an additional 234,096 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at about $724,000.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
TBIL stock opened at $49.93 on Tuesday. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $50.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.97.
The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.
