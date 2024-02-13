Huntington National Bank Buys Shares of 1,270 US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL)

Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at about $501,000. F M Investments LLC lifted its stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 310.3% during the third quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 137,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after buying an additional 103,727 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 70.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 566,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,361,000 after buying an additional 234,096 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at about $724,000.

Get US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF alerts:

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

TBIL stock opened at $49.93 on Tuesday. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $50.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.97.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.2197 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.