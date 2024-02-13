Huntington National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $116,036,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $79,143,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $91,443,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $43,064,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 216,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,097,000 after purchasing an additional 96,970 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BIO stock opened at $326.31 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.59 and a 52-week high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -55.78 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.92.

In other news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at $448,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total transaction of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,004.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIO. UBS Group began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.50.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

