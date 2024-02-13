Huntington National Bank Grows Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 55.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in ESAB were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ESAB by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,404,000 after purchasing an additional 64,715 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in ESAB by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in ESAB by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in ESAB by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 67,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 43,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in ESAB by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESAB has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ESAB from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Insider Transactions at ESAB

In related news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total transaction of $543,331.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total transaction of $543,331.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $85,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,587.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,928. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ESAB Stock Performance

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $90.19 on Tuesday. ESAB Co. has a one year low of $54.49 and a one year high of $90.75. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.42.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.80%.

ESAB Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

