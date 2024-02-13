Huntington National Bank Grows Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 766.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 365.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Premier Financial by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Premier Financial by 774.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Premier Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Premier Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFC shares. Hovde Group started coverage on Premier Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Premier Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Insider Transactions at Premier Financial

In other news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $30,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,241.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Premier Financial Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $745.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.09. Premier Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53.

Premier Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.87%.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

