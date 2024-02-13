Huntington National Bank Grows Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 191.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.90.

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 6.6 %

NYSE MHK opened at $117.24 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $119.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,387.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Stories

