Huntington National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,072,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,549 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in International Game Technology by 1,485.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,006,000 after buying an additional 1,328,919 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in International Game Technology by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,331,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,534,000 after buying an additional 1,249,200 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,239,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in International Game Technology by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,343,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,488,000 after buying an additional 1,092,029 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IGT stock opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.96. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IGT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

