Huntington National Bank Has $32,000 Stock Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 324.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.6% during the second quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,435,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the second quarter worth $74,533,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 6.7% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,446,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,798,000 after acquiring an additional 153,385 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,419,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,150,000 after purchasing an additional 71,062 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,412,000 after purchasing an additional 67,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $126,578.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares in the company, valued at $762,299.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $4,366,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,399,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $126,578.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,299.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PENN shares. Bank of America raised PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet cut PENN Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

PENN stock opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.39. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

