Huntington National Bank Has $37,000 Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in NetApp were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of NetApp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $90.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.92. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $59.73 and a one year high of $91.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

