Huntington National Bank Has $55,000 Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in AAON were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in AAON in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AAON by 7.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AAON by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in AAON by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in AAON by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,002. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,002. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 5,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total transaction of $328,868.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,745.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,561,751 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $82.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.70 and a 200-day moving average of $62.71. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 0.89. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $50.04 and a one year high of $83.00.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

