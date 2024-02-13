Huntington National Bank Has $61,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.80. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $65.39 and a 12 month high of $82.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.4012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

