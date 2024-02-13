Huntington National Bank Has $66,000 Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Allegion were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLE opened at $133.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.41. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $133.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Vertical Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.29.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

