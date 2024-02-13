Huntington National Bank Purchases 105 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 101.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,363,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,321,000 after acquiring an additional 22,518 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,534,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,964,000 after acquiring an additional 634,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 476,726.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 410,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,299,000 after purchasing an additional 409,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAR. StockNews.com raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $168.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.36. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $251.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.54.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $2.95. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 559.82% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 40.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

In other news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $773,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,607,268.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,483,111.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $773,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

