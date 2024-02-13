Huntington National Bank Purchases 1,720 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 172,000.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,241,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,172 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,117,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,389,000 after purchasing an additional 289,172 shares during the period. Wright Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 146.5% during the second quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 7,268,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320,339 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,032,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,618 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 110.2% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,436,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,764 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.03.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

