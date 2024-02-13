Huntington National Bank Purchases 919 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,604,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 524,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kyndryl Price Performance
Kyndryl stock opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.43. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Kyndryl Company Profile
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
Further Reading
