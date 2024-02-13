Huntington National Bank Reduces Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 57.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in H&R Block by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in H&R Block by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in H&R Block by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in H&R Block by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,208,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,915,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

H&R Block Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HRB opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.20.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.31. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 227.22%. The company had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 35.26%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

